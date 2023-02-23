Bobby Wagner?!?

NJPHINFAN79
Be a hell of a piece for Fangio defense that depends on good mlb play
Had a comparable year 141 tackles, 2 picks. Most importantly he played every gameAs soon as I saw this, I thought this would be a lock for a free agent signing. Fangio is a LB guru and Wagner is looking to win.
Anybody happen to know how good he was on the field last year though? Don't want to sign him if it's just a name and nothing else.