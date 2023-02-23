 Bobby Wagner?!? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bobby Wagner?!?

According to profootballtalk.com, Rams are going to release him.
As soon as I saw this, I thought this would be a lock for a free agent signing. Fangio is a LB guru and Wagner is looking to win.

Anybody happen to know how good he was on the field last year though? Don't want to sign him if it's just a name and nothing else.
 
Had a comparable year 141 tackles, 2 picks. Most importantly he played every game
 
How much would he cost do all think?
 
