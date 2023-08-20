OG phin
Any Miami dolphins defender slams the other teams player its a penalty maybe even a fine...but it's ok to body slam Achane?
Achane is too small for the NFL 1st of many injurries for him.Any Miami dolphins defender slams the other teams player its a penalty maybe even a fine...but it's ok to body slam Achane?
YesIs there a video of this? Would be nice to see what this looked like.