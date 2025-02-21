Bold move has us signing Trey Smith

While I would absolutely love this move in Madden with no salary cap, I just don’t think we can afford to put all our eggs in one(however nice it may be) basket, especially considering we would have to pay him more than Robert Hunt. He will definitely reset the guard market, I’d say 22-24 a year he will get and that is just too rich for my taste, I’d rather sign Kevin Zeitler for 10 million a year, draft a starter in the first couple rounds, draft more oline depth later in the draft then sign another guard and swing tackle in FA with the leftover money we wouldve used for just Smith.They did one for every team, so if the Patriots are actually interested in trading Joe Milton I would be all over that, I think he’s an ideal backup for both short yardage plays/qb sneaks that Tua just can’t risk, and also as a long term backup with starter potentialI would also love it because I think we would see a report of LargoFin streaking thru his neighborhood and/or city in pure joy , depending on how far he makes it before the cops stop him.