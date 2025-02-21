 Bold move has us signing Trey Smith | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bold move has us signing Trey Smith

While I would absolutely love this move in Madden with no salary cap, I just don’t think we can afford to put all our eggs in one(however nice it may be) basket, especially considering we would have to pay him more than Robert Hunt. He will definitely reset the guard market, I’d say 22-24 a year he will get and that is just too rich for my taste, I’d rather sign Kevin Zeitler for 10 million a year, draft a starter in the first couple rounds, draft more oline depth later in the draft then sign another guard and swing tackle in FA with the leftover money we wouldve used for just Smith.

They did one for every team, so if the Patriots are actually interested in trading Joe Milton I would be all over that, I think he’s an ideal backup for both short yardage plays/qb sneaks that Tua just can’t risk, and also as a long term backup with starter potential

I would also love it because I think we would see a report of LargoFin streaking thru his neighborhood and/or city in pure joy , depending on how far he makes it before the cops stop him.

he's already mortgaged our present and screwed up our past so he might go for our future as well
It’s my biggest fear, and because Ross is so desperate to win something before he dies or sells the team, it’s the ultimate bad combination of desperate ownership, management, and coaching all willing to mortgage the future to save face in the present.

We don’t have anyone in the front office right now telling them to pump the brakes or be careful about the future
 
Moves like this would only masque being good at the job.

Hey let me take the consensus best player at a position of need and have Brandon shore make it work
 
It’s my biggest fear, and because Ross is so desperate to win something before he dies or sells the team, it’s the ultimate bad combination of desperate ownership, management, and coaching all willing to mortgage the future to save face in the present.

We don’t have anyone in the front office right now telling them to pump the brakes or be careful about the future
there's never been a real plan/vision since grier became the GM. It's always been about patching holes here and there with no real foundation or identity for this team.
 
Teven Jenkins please!
Yea but what do you realistically think he’s going to get in FA? Hes at the point in his career that he wants longer term security so I don’t think we will be able to sign him to let’s say a 2yr/20 mil contract like I think we can get Zeitler for. I’d be willing to give him a bit more per year than Zeitler, but anything longer than 2 years I’m very leery of considering he has injury issues but it’s with his back and those are very concerning injuries
 
