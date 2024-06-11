Bold Prediction: The Perfect Season

I believe the perfect season 52 years later will be challenged by the 2024 Dolphins this year. Here is why:



1. Injury bug goes up North. At some point, we must be given a break with the injury bug. I believe it will be this year.

2. McDaniel tendencies will be boxed in. With all the great backs we have McDaniel's stupidity to throw when we should run will be in check.

3. Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs division is now competitive and I can see them losing some key games down the stretch.

4. Oline will be better this year. We finally have better coaching. Tua will have more than 2.5 seconds to throw.

5. The Defense will be Solid. No more dumb schemes that do not adjust to the other team. Old-school Weaver is a great pickup.

6. Finally, the rise of Tua Tagovailoa with Waddle and Tyreek on the field all season and healthy and with us running more it will extend them for the final run.

I still do not believe any team can beat us with Waddle and Tyreek on the field at the same time. With a healthy Waddle and Tyreek on the field in the near last year against Buffalo we win that game easily, even the Bills know that.