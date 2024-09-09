 Bold rest of season predictions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bold rest of season predictions

1. JP15 will have double digit sacks this year.
2. Achane will end the season as a top 5 RB.
3. We will have a top 10 D.
4. OBJ's return will make our O more efficient and harder to defend against.
5. McDaniel will have a Jerry curl.
 
1. Agree. Already has 1, in a limited returning from injury role.
2. Disagree.
3. Possible. They held Jax to 17, has them tied for 7th right now with a few other teams.
4. Agree.
5. 100%, lock it in.

Correction:
3. They're 6th right now.
 
fxswnpiqdnsvy57hnzhx.jpg
 
