Bonehead celebration by Wilkins while live play in background

Not much to complain about yesterday.

Wilkins along with Chubb and Zieler had a game. Wilkins however began dancing and doing his pose while the live football was on the ground and other guys were scrambling to recover the fumble. Wilkins is in his own universe. Still believe he ruined Preston Williams career. Last game after Zieler scored his touchdown, Wilkins attempted to jump on his back. Despite these follies, I want Wilkins back if we can come to terms.
 
Yeah, wasn't a good look.

Not worried too much about it. I think CW is the type that will watch the film and say to himself "yeah, that won't happen again"
 
Exactly. He probably didn't see the ball come out for whatever reason. Wilks is fine, he will own up to his mistake and not do it again.
 
Yeah a mistake by Wilkins but it didn’t cost them. The real bonehead mistake was Chozen, ref tries to warn you of being offsides and still picks up the penalty 🤦‍♂️
 
Who the **** is Zieler?
 
I believe too that he injured Preston after he scored the TD against Arizona.
 
