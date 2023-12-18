Bonehead celebration by Wilkins while live play in background

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 2,380
- Reaction score
- 3,089
Not much to complain about yesterday.
Wilkins along with Chubb and Zieler had a game. Wilkins however began dancing and doing his pose while the live football was on the ground and other guys were scrambling to recover the fumble. Wilkins is in his own universe. Still believe he ruined Preston Williams career. Last game after Zieler scored his touchdown, Wilkins attempted to jump on his back. Despite these follies, I want Wilkins back if we can come to terms.
Wilkins along with Chubb and Zieler had a game. Wilkins however began dancing and doing his pose while the live football was on the ground and other guys were scrambling to recover the fumble. Wilkins is in his own universe. Still believe he ruined Preston Williams career. Last game after Zieler scored his touchdown, Wilkins attempted to jump on his back. Despite these follies, I want Wilkins back if we can come to terms.
Last edited: