Bonner activated

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 23,918
- Reaction score
- 61,772
- Location
- New Jersey
Looks like someone like Howard or Holland might not play?
Looks like someone like Howard or Holland might not play?
maybe Howard is out too?So we have Needham, Campbell, Jones, Bethel, Kohou, Ramsey, Apple, Smith all healthy….and we’re elevating Bonner???
I’m assuming that he is….but we have Apple, Smith, Bethel as possible replacements for Howard. Maybe this is a special teams issue, to keep Smith or Bethel off of specials because they’ll be need at cover. But still, seems like a position with more depth than o-line.maybe Howard is out too?
Hey, c’mon, he’s only had 76% of the season, a full training camp, and preseason to show the staff he’s ready. Don’t be too hard on him.Am I the only one thinking this says something about Cam Smith? And it isn't something positive?
Am I the only one thinking this says something about Cam Smith? And it isn't something positive?
Except that Bonner is a 185 lb corner, not a Safety.I agree unless this has more to do with Holland being questionable and Elliot out than Howard.
He’s getting the Channing Tindall treatment. No matter how many injuries we have he just isn’t getting opportunities.