Bonner activated

Danny said:
maybe Howard is out too?
I’m assuming that he is….but we have Apple, Smith, Bethel as possible replacements for Howard. Maybe this is a special teams issue, to keep Smith or Bethel off of specials because they’ll be need at cover. But still, seems like a position with more depth than o-line.
 
Mach2 said:
Am I the only one thinking this says something about Cam Smith? And it isn't something positive?
Hey, c’mon, he’s only had 76% of the season, a full training camp, and preseason to show the staff he’s ready. Don’t be too hard on him.

Sarcasm, of course.
 
Mach2 said:
Am I the only one thinking this says something about Cam Smith? And it isn't something positive?
I agree unless this has more to do with Holland being questionable and Elliot out than Howard.

He’s getting the Channing Tindall treatment. No matter how many injuries we have he just isn’t getting opportunities.
 
Michael Scott said:
I agree unless this has more to do with Holland being questionable and Elliot out than Howard.

He’s getting the Channing Tindall treatment. No matter how many injuries we have he just isn’t getting opportunities.
Except that Bonner is a 185 lb corner, not a Safety.
 
