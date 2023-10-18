Boston Bozo's Still Making The "If Mac Was In The Miami Offense He Would Be As Good As Tua"

This was my response to them:



This is such a loser’s argument. First of all who cares. Mac isn’t in Miami, he is in Boston. And that is also a bunch of baloney. More whiny baby talk. I can prove it.



Teddy Bridgewater is a good comp for Mac. Frankly, a generous comp for Mac. At least Bridgewater has an arm, and can make NFL throws.



Teddy Bridgewater career: 33-32 record (a winning QB), 90.5 rating.



Mac Jones career: 17-20 record (a losing QB), 86.4 rating (worse than Bridgewater).



Bridgewater is better than Mac. Deal with it. Mac is a backup QB, just like Bridgewater.



Bridgewater was Miami’s backup QB last year. He played a fair bit due to Tua’s injury. He had all the same weapons Tua had. Bridgewater’s QB rating last year in the Miami offense = 85.6. Tua’s QB rating last year in the Miami offense = 105.5.



Bridgwater was substantially worse in the Miami offense than Tua. The 20 point difference in QB rating is the difference between great QB play, and backup QB play. Bridgewater is also better than Mac, on every single dimension. Better arm, slightly more mobile, higher football IQ believe it or not (he does not do the stupid things Mac does), and a better teammate.



So there you go. Mac would be worse in the Miami offense than Bridgewater was, which leaves a wide gap between Mac and Tua. There is a reason Tua was so highly thought of coming out of college, and Mac went #16 for the same reason Christian Ponder went in the first round, but not because anyone thought he had much ceiling. The Pats drafted Christian Ponder. Yay!



Enough already. Annoying I even have to write this rant. This whole debate/commentary is just symptomatic of whiny baby losers. Back to if the queen had balls she would be the king I guess.