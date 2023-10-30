 Boston Media Says We Need A Better QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Boston Media Says We Need A Better QB

Imagine being so low on any measurable self-esteem scale that you have the gall to see your sportsball team get beat pretty badly and say "Yeah if the other team had a better X it would've been worse. Good team but could be better"
 
WildbillIV said:
Imagine being so low on any measurable self-esteem scale that you have the gall to see your sportsball team get beat pretty badly and say "Yeah if the other team had a better X it would've been worse. Good team but could be better"
How far the Patriots have fallen is enjoyable.
 
Stoobz said:
I have never seen these dweebs until today. They are getting far too much pub for their collective intellect.
I first saw them yesterday.

** Phins/Patsies Post-Game Discussion

They didn't show our game at halftime But Simms or Garrett did mention us. "This defense gave up 70 to Miami three weeks ago. Not today" And yes, I know it was five weeks ago, but that's what the guy said.
2 thoughts...

1. The boston media thinks that Miami should drafted Herbert too? /s
2. The pats might be more competitive this yr if they had a decent QB & Not MacCorky
 
