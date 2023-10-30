Boston Media Says We Need A Better QB

How far the Patriots have fallen is enjoyable.Imagine being so low on any measurable self-esteem scale that you have the gall to see your sportsball team get beat pretty badly and say "Yeah if the other team had a better X it would've been worse. Good team but could be better"
I first saw them yesterday.I have never seen these dweebs until today. They are getting far too much pub for their collective intellect.
Pats fans thought they stole the draft that year getting Mac.2 thoughts...
1. The boston media thinks that Miami should drafted Herbert too? /s
2. The pats might be more competitive this yr if they had a decent QB & Not MacCorky