Boston Sports Radio Dissing McDaniel, Tua and The Dolphins

Basically calling them the overhyped flavor of the month, that Belichick will pants. Scroll down, hit the play button, and listen, right off the bat. Arrogant Pats homers, who have no reason to be arrogant. The Pats, without Brady, losers. Belichick, without Brady, a loser. Huge sample size now too between Cleveland and New England.

985thesportshub.com

Mike McDaniel’s Offense // Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom // Tua in the MVP Conversation - 9/14 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and the Mike McDaniel offense. (11:10) The callers weigh in on the Patriots and the Red Sox. (21:49) More thoughts on the Red Sox firing of Chaim Bloom. (32:03) Is Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL MVP conversation?
I listen to these guys a lot, and they are all but on the Kraft payroll. That said, I expect a very, very difficult game.
 
