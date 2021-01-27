Both the Steelers and Dolphins showing alot of interest in Najee Harris at Senior Bowl

Report: Steelers Showing Early Interest In Alabama RB Najee Harris At Senior Bowl - Steelers Depot The 2021 Senior Bowl week is now underway in Mobile, AL and that means throughout this week we’ll hear a few reports about the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically players they seem to be interested in. On Tuesday, PFN Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline filed a report and it he claims that Alabama...

Looks like we may have some competition for our running back. They may want to either trade in front of us for him or scoop him up if we pass. I dont think that we can get cute and pick someone else thinking he will be there in the 2nd. If he is our guy, we have to get him at 18.