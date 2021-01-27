 Both the Steelers and Dolphins showing alot of interest in Najee Harris at Senior Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Both the Steelers and Dolphins showing alot of interest in Najee Harris at Senior Bowl

D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
611
Reaction score
79
steelersdepot.com

Report: Steelers Showing Early Interest In Alabama RB Najee Harris At Senior Bowl - Steelers Depot

The 2021 Senior Bowl week is now underway in Mobile, AL and that means throughout this week we’ll hear a few reports about the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically players they seem to be interested in. On Tuesday, PFN Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline filed a report and it he claims that Alabama...
steelersdepot.com steelersdepot.com

Looks like we may have some competition for our running back. They may want to either trade in front of us for him or scoop him up if we pass. I dont think that we can get cute and pick someone else thinking he will be there in the 2nd. If he is our guy, we have to get him at 18.
 
FaithfulFinFan

FaithfulFinFan

Scout Team
Joined
May 10, 2003
Messages
304
Reaction score
237
dol-phan007 said:
steelersdepot.com

Report: Steelers Showing Early Interest In Alabama RB Najee Harris At Senior Bowl - Steelers Depot

The 2021 Senior Bowl week is now underway in Mobile, AL and that means throughout this week we’ll hear a few reports about the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically players they seem to be interested in. On Tuesday, PFN Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline filed a report and it he claims that Alabama...
steelersdepot.com steelersdepot.com

Looks like we may have some competition for our running back. They may want to either trade in front of us for him or scoop him up if we pass. I dont think that we can get cute and pick someone else thinking he will be there in the 2nd. If he is our guy, we have to get him at 18.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't reach for Harris in the first round. They should be able to get Javonte Williams in the 2nd round or other RBs later on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom