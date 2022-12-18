Bottom line depth is still an issue

DolphinBird
Let me start by saying I love this team and the offense, especially in the early part of the year was fun to watch. That said depth is killing us. At WR besides our Dynamic Duo we need a third reliable option and right now I don’t see it. Also our secondary has been decimated by injuries and unfortunately the backups are not on the same level. Duke R. Is not the answer at LB as he is just so slow footed.
Now the bigger issue going forward is we have very limited draft capital and cap space.
Still hoping we make the playoffs and who knows maybe we can turn a player into a tunsail trade in the off season. Still a few games left to turn it around.
Fins Up!
