 Bottom line depth is still an issue | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Bottom line depth is still an issue

D

DolphinBird

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
83
Reaction score
165
Let me start by saying I love this team and the offense, especially in the early part of the year was fun to watch. That said depth is killing us. At WR besides our Dynamic Duo we need a third reliable option and right now I don’t see it. Also our secondary has been decimated by injuries and unfortunately the backups are not on the same level. Duke R. Is not the answer at LB as he is just so slow footed.

Now the bigger issue going forward is we have very limited draft capital and cap space.

Still hoping we make the playoffs and who knows maybe we can turn a player into a tunsail trade in the off season. Still a few games left to turn it around.

Fins Up!
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,355
Reaction score
12,305
Location
Ft. Myers
You arent wrong, it is just difficult to fix an offense AND add depth to the team when we are still missing starting caliber players.

At WR I disagree. I'd love a big body possession receiver for sure, but not at the expense of a sideline to sideline MLB.

Our secondary, aside from X and Holland are ALL depth players, we have just had to use them the entire year due to Jones, Jones, and Needham being out.

I also think we are fine with draft capital. No, we dont have the marquise first round pick, but we should be able to find starters from picks 2-4.

We will be closer next season.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
3,614
Location
Albany, NY
Not sure who on this team is getting us a Tunsil-like trade. But I’m not overly concerned with the cap or draft capital this year.

There’s plenty of money that can be made. Byron Jones can be cut and save us $14M. Wilkins can be resigned and structured to greatly lessen his 2023 hit of $10M. Moving on from Smythe and Carter (who I completely forgot was still on the team) can save another $6M. So with those alone, you’re up to an extra $25-30M. Baker might be able to be restructured, lessening his $12M hit.

And all of that is before the cap increase this year, which is expected to be around $11-12M.
 
D

DolphinBird

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
83
Reaction score
165
My point was no one expected to get the return we did for Tunsail.
 
NorthernFin

NorthernFin

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2004
Messages
912
Reaction score
980
Location
Rochester, NY
I agree. Sherfield is normally sure handed but that drop in the endzone REALLY hurt. The other WRs are ok as you can't have all pros throught your whole lineup. The depth on Oline is trajic. We have backups starting for multiple games this year, and only a few of the starters are decent or better. If the Oline improves, then Tua has more time, the 3 & 4th WR get more reps. The running game get's better yada yada.
The Defense needs everyone healthy. Jones out all year, Needham and Brandon out significant amount of games, X playing hurt - that unit is the definition of the walking wounded. I like Kader and Crossen but they should be back ups, but were forced into starting. My heart stopped when I saw Holland leave the game last night - luckily he came back in the second half.
Linebacking has been relatively healthy, but they are average at best (Baker, Roberts, Riley, Eguavoen). I like Phillips, Chubb and Ingram but they are more like DEs. Tindal is a big question mark at this point.

Not sure how we address all of this w/o a Tunsil like trade? Gesicki is most likely gone, not sure we can do a sign & trade with him? Would a palyoff team trade for X and his contract?
 
