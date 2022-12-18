Bottom line depth is still an issue

DolphinBird said: Let me start by saying I love this team and the offense, especially in the early part of the year was fun to watch. That said depth is killing us. At WR besides our Dynamic Duo we need a third reliable option and right now I don’t see it. Also our secondary has been decimated by injuries and unfortunately the backups are not on the same level. Duke R. Is not the answer at LB as he is just so slow footed.



Now the bigger issue going forward is we have very limited draft capital and cap space.



Still hoping we make the playoffs and who knows maybe we can turn a player into a tunsail trade in the off season. Still a few games left to turn it around.



I agree. Sherfield is normally sure handed but that drop in the endzone REALLY hurt. The other WRs are ok as you can't have all pros throught your whole lineup. The depth on Oline is trajic. We have backups starting for multiple games this year, and only a few of the starters are decent or better. If the Oline improves, then Tua has more time, the 3 & 4th WR get more reps. The running game get's better yada yada.The Defense needs everyone healthy. Jones out all year, Needham and Brandon out significant amount of games, X playing hurt - that unit is the definition of the walking wounded. I like Kader and Crossen but they should be back ups, but were forced into starting. My heart stopped when I saw Holland leave the game last night - luckily he came back in the second half.Linebacking has been relatively healthy, but they are average at best (Baker, Roberts, Riley, Eguavoen). I like Phillips, Chubb and Ingram but they are more like DEs. Tindal is a big question mark at this point.Not sure how we address all of this w/o a Tunsil like trade? Gesicki is most likely gone, not sure we can do a sign & trade with him? Would a palyoff team trade for X and his contract?