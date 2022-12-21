Bottom Line: Dolphins win over Jets & Bills win over Pats = Playoffs

Ideally we win these next 2 weeks and the Jets drop 1 to either the Jags or Seahawks. This would clinch our spot! The Jets and the Pats are the competition now more than ever folks. It's nice knowing we have the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh and cleveland if one of them were to win out too



Unfortunately, I don't see us overtaking the chargers. They're a game ahead, own the tiebreaker, and face the colts, rams and broncos to finish the season. Can we overtake the Ravens? We own the tiebreaker and only need to make up one game. They finish home against atlanta and pittsburgh and at cincy