 Bottom Line: Dolphins win over Jets & Bills win over Pats = Playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bottom Line: Dolphins win over Jets & Bills win over Pats = Playoffs

sap1993

sap1993

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
91
Reaction score
166
Location
Tampa
This is the absolute worst case scenario, as we need to take care of business this weekend and hope for some luck (Jags over Jets, Falcons over Ravens, Bengals over Pats) to cement our playoff spot before week 18. However, if the Dolphins, Pats and Jets all tie at 9-8 after week 18, the dolphins would advance, so long as they beat the jets and the bills beat the pats. The dolphins and pats would finish with 3-3 divisional records and the jets would finish with a 2-4 record. the dolphins would then beat the pats on the conference tiebreaker (7 wins compared to 6)
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
2,454
Reaction score
4,948
Age
30
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
I kinda think the Pats lose out, even if Buffalo doesn’t play their starters in week 18 (like they did to us with Matt Barkley). However, Buffalo will likely try as home field will be up for grabs.

Like you said, the Jets game is the biggest game. But we can help ourselves and get a few extra out winning this week and next week.
 
sap1993

sap1993

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
91
Reaction score
166
Location
Tampa
Ideally we win these next 2 weeks and the Jets drop 1 to either the Jags or Seahawks. This would clinch our spot! The Jets and the Pats are the competition now more than ever folks. It's nice knowing we have the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh and cleveland if one of them were to win out too

Unfortunately, I don't see us overtaking the chargers. They're a game ahead, own the tiebreaker, and face the colts, rams and broncos to finish the season. Can we overtake the Ravens? We own the tiebreaker and only need to make up one game. They finish home against atlanta and pittsburgh and at cincy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom