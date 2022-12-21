Bottom Line: Dolphins win over Jets & Bills win over Pats = Playoffs

This is the absolute worst case scenario, as we need to take care of business this weekend and hope for some luck (Jags over Jets, Falcons over Ravens, Bengals over Pats) to cement our playoff spot before week 18. However, if the Dolphins, Pats and Jets all tie at 9-8 after week 18, the dolphins would advance, so long as they beat the jets and the bills beat the pats. The dolphins and pats would finish with 3-3 divisional records and the jets would finish with a 2-4 record. the dolphins would then beat the pats on the conference tiebreaker (7 wins compared to 6)