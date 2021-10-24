 Bottom Line: Tua Almost Won This Game Despite The OCs, D, PWilliams, Austin Jackson and... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bottom Line: Tua Almost Won This Game Despite The OCs, D, PWilliams, Austin Jackson and...

Vaark

Vaark

... the Special Teams line allowing a block of Sanders easy FG attempt.

Things are looking up kemosobes

OTOH, now that Darnold is crapping the bed again, hopefully the gazzillionaire hedge fund owner who considers Carolina a reflection on him will back up the Brinks Truck for Watson
 
FinFaninSeattle

and bottom line, Flores and the lack of talent on this team because of Grier, almost won this game if it wasn't for the two terrible, bone-headed, game-changing turnovers Tua had
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Bartowboy said:
And had he not thrown those to stupid picks, we wouldn’t have been in that situation at the end. See how that works
Doesn’t matter he had them in a position to win at the end, that’s what the QB and the offense should do when there backs are up against the wall.
 
mandal24

Tua put us in the dire situation. He definitely showed some heart there but he’s not a franchise guy. He’s way too inconsistent
 
fugawzi

fugawzi

Bartowboy said:
And had he not thrown those to stupid picks, we wouldn’t have been in that situation at the end. See how that works
That’s what is so frustrating about the Tua defenders. They CAN’T acknowledge that his inconsistent play is what costs us games.

Tua himself said after the game in his post game comments that his mistakes/turnovers “won’t get it done.” If he can admit it then his defenders should be able too. Blind loyalty is not an admirable trait.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

I’m not gonna argue with people on the internet, it’s redundant. I’ll just wait till after the Bills smack us around and see what y’all have to say then
 
