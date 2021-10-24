Bottom Line: Tua Almost Won This Game Despite The OCs, D, PWilliams, Austin Jackson and...

Bartowboy said: And had he not thrown those to stupid picks, we wouldn’t have been in that situation at the end. See how that works Click to expand...

That’s what is so frustrating about the Tua defenders. They CAN’T acknowledge that his inconsistent play is what costs us games.Tua himself said after the game in his post game comments that his mistakes/turnovers “won’t get it done.” If he can admit it then his defenders should be able too. Blind loyalty is not an admirable trait.