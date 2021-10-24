Bottom Line: Tua Almost Won This Game Despite The OCs, D, PWilliams, Austin Jackson and...

Vaark
... the Special Teams line allowing a block of Sanders easy FG attempt.
Things are looking up kemosobes
OTOH, now that Darnold is crapping the bed again, hopefully the gazzillionaire hedge fund owner who considers Carolina a reflection on him will back up the Brinks Truck for Watson
Things are looking up kemosobes
