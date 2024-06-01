Bought Dolphins Tickets Via Ticketmaster?

Neptune
Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Mods I hope this is the right place
After a few days of "no comment" Ticketmaster, part of the Livenation Group, have admitted they have been hacked. The hack is estimated to have affected around half a BILLION (you read that correctly) people globally including the US.
So if you have ever bought tickets for a Dolphin game, show or event online through them then there is a good chance your name, email, address, phone details and last few digits of your payment card have been stolen and released into the wild.
Change your password, watch out for strange texts emails etc
Oh and if you used the same password for Ticketmaster elsewhere change those ones too
