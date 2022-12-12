BOYER FUKCING SUCKS!!!!

risskybzns
The third downplay was all anybody ever needs to see about that horrible horrible, horrible, defensive coordinator. You know they’re going to the field goal you know they’re trying to stay in bounds so that they don’t let the dolphins have the ball for another series of downs in the first half and they put six guys on the end line????? and throw a Screen pass. Idiot!!! He’s a fukcing idiot.