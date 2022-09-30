Boyer has to go!

risskybzns
He is just plain terrible.
Flores ran the defense last half of last year.
Rumor is players don’t like him.
My issue is every play is a chess match and loses almost every move.
Bengals have the worst offensive line in the league and we can’t get any pass rush.
Defensive stats are at or near the bottom in almost every category
