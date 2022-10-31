 Boyer hate needs to end | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Boyer hate needs to end

Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
I’ve made too many posts about it already, but this is a piggy back off the McDaniels thread.

Josh Boyer has been our most consistent coach if you ask me - in all 8 games our defense has done well enough to keep us in the game // you cannot say we lost any game because of the defense.

Football is a complimentary sport. And the defense every single game has played complimentary football, even in the losses. In fact, they’re been more overall consistent than the offense (obviously Tua was out for 3 weeks).

Even if you want to be critical of the defense, you should have enough of a clue to realize it’s definitely not on Josh Boyer if we have injured players or a lack of talent at edge rusher. He’s scheming up excellent game plans every single week. His in game adjustments the last couple weeks including tonight were truly great. Doing all this without our 2nd most expensive defender and 1/2 the secondary out all year. Wake up.

This isn’t the NFL of the 90s and early 2000s teams are gonna get carved up. Get used to it.

I’m well aware that most people are pretty clueless about football outside of fantasy stats and dur dur throw far hit hard dur but it’s getting a little tired.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

and that’s all I’m gonna say about that
 
EmperorPhin

EmperorPhin

Boyer deserves it for that first half. The lions hadnt scored a td in last 2 games and today scored 2 in their first 11 plays and 27 points in the first half
 
'Deep

'Deep

Yet Boyer adjusted at the half and we held them to zero points in the second half. We aren't the only team in the league that has to adjust half way thru a game. I get as frustrated with our D just like everybody else, but the adjustments worked today and we won.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Let's just hope that the pattern of the Cowboys beating the pants off of the team we play the following week continues with a victory for us next week. That's all........
 
