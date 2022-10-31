Boyer hate needs to end

I’ve made too many posts about it already, but this is a piggy back off the McDaniels thread.



Josh Boyer has been our most consistent coach if you ask me - in all 8 games our defense has done well enough to keep us in the game // you cannot say we lost any game because of the defense.



Football is a complimentary sport. And the defense every single game has played complimentary football, even in the losses. In fact, they’re been more overall consistent than the offense (obviously Tua was out for 3 weeks).



Even if you want to be critical of the defense, you should have enough of a clue to realize it’s definitely not on Josh Boyer if we have injured players or a lack of talent at edge rusher. He’s scheming up excellent game plans every single week. His in game adjustments the last couple weeks including tonight were truly great. Doing all this without our 2nd most expensive defender and 1/2 the secondary out all year. Wake up.



This isn’t the NFL of the 90s and early 2000s teams are gonna get carved up. Get used to it.



I’m well aware that most people are pretty clueless about football outside of fantasy stats and dur dur throw far hit hard dur but it’s getting a little tired.