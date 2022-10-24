Boyer Won Tonight's Chess Match

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 3,173
- Reaction score
- 3,772
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Aurora IL
Enough so that McDaniel's loss of his didnt doom the team.
Pittsburgh's DC, with Miami having many bad matchups for them, beat McD's ass...
But Boyer vs Pitt's O was a decisive victory.
A rookie QB + pretty mediocre WR arsenal couldn't overcome our shredded-by-injury DB corps and mediocre pass rush.
Pitt really shouldve scored more points but to the degree that Boyer won the chess match.
Gotta wonder, if youre a Steelers fan, if Trubisky wins this game.
Pittsburgh's DC, with Miami having many bad matchups for them, beat McD's ass...
But Boyer vs Pitt's O was a decisive victory.
A rookie QB + pretty mediocre WR arsenal couldn't overcome our shredded-by-injury DB corps and mediocre pass rush.
Pitt really shouldve scored more points but to the degree that Boyer won the chess match.
Gotta wonder, if youre a Steelers fan, if Trubisky wins this game.