Boyer Won Tonight's Chess Match

Enough so that McDaniel's loss of his didnt doom the team.
Pittsburgh's DC, with Miami having many bad matchups for them, beat McD's ass...
But Boyer vs Pitt's O was a decisive victory.
A rookie QB + pretty mediocre WR arsenal couldn't overcome our shredded-by-injury DB corps and mediocre pass rush.
Pitt really shouldve scored more points but to the degree that Boyer won the chess match.
Gotta wonder, if youre a Steelers fan, if Trubisky wins this game.
 
