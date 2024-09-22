 Boyle Needs to Start | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Boyle Needs to Start

We needed to see what we have in Skylar. It is now painfully obvious to everyone including the coaches that propped him up to begin with that Boyle a career journeyman is way better than he is.

I hope Huntley gets a try before it is too late to save the season
 
1Dolfan said:
lets be real Mike should be fired.
He gets too attached to bums on the back end of the roster. Guys like Skylar. J Hill, Riley, Koduo, even Cotten and Jones. NFL teams should have constant turn over at the back end looking for that needle in the haystack. When they prove to be garbage, dump and try again. We keep trying to force these guys to be good. They aren't. Get rid of them, please.
 
zucca said:
Exactly. It’s part of his whole “lets be positive bro, I got your back, you can do this” attitude that has zero track record of success in this league.
 
Tross86 said:
Touchy feely. Stop trying to be friends. We all see that Riley contributes nothing. J Hill gets 3 penalties a game. Mike wants him to succeed so bad, but he is killing us. We released 2 of Griers free agents, White and Driscoll to keep Mike's buddies
 
