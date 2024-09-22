Boyle Needs to Start

Tross86
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2020
- Messages
- 179
- Reaction score
- 435
- Age
- 38
- Location
- Lighthouse Point, FL
I’ve already seen enough from him. That dropped TD pass was a dime too.
I hope Skylar is alright. But he needs to be cut. He doesn’t have any good traits at all.
He gets too attached to bums on the back end of the roster. Guys like Skylar. J Hill, Riley, Koduo, even Cotten and Jones. NFL teams should have constant turn over at the back end looking for that needle in the haystack. When they prove to be garbage, dump and try again. We keep trying to force these guys to be good. They aren't. Get rid of them, please.lets be real Mike should be fired.
Exactly. It’s part of his whole “lets be positive bro, I got your back, you can do this” attitude that has zero track record of success in this league.He gets too attached to bums on the back end of the roster. Guys like Skylar. J Hill, Riley, Koduo, even Cotten and Jones. NFL teams should have constant turn over at the back end looking for that needle in the haystack. When they prove to be garbage, dump and try again. We keep trying to force these guys to be good. They aren't. Get rid of them, please.
Touchy feely. Stop trying to be friends. We all see that Riley contributes nothing. J Hill gets 3 penalties a game. Mike wants him to succeed so bad, but he is killing us. We released 2 of Griers free agents, White and Driscoll to keep Mike's buddiesExactly. It’s part of his whole “lets be positive bro, I got your back, you can do this” attitude that has zero track record of success in this league.