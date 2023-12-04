Bozo Idiots Crap On Everything Tua Does Without Knowing Any Better - 2nd Tyreek TD Pass

The 2nd TD pass to Tyreek, where Tyreek had to adjust his route. Immediately everyone jumps on the "bad throw by Tua, Tyreek made and incredible adjustment and catch" story (below is one example they said same on broadcast and so did several other national pundits). Why? Because that is what the pundits do. They cannot give up on the story that Tua stinks, and the only reason he is good is because of the talent around him and the coach. Wrong! How did it look last year with Teddy Bridgewater replacing Tua? Night and day. Even Tyreek admits Tua threw the ball where it was supposed to me and that he messed up the route. There is a fuller discussion on this someplace else too, and I cannot find it now. But bottom line is, perfect pass exactly where the ball was supposed to be. I hope the national pundits crap on Tua all the way to the SB!



