Bozo Idiots Crap On Everything Tua Does Without Knowing Any Better - 2nd Tyreek TD Pass

The 2nd TD pass to Tyreek, where Tyreek had to adjust his route. Immediately everyone jumps on the "bad throw by Tua, Tyreek made and incredible adjustment and catch" story (below is one example they said same on broadcast and so did several other national pundits). Why? Because that is what the pundits do. They cannot give up on the story that Tua stinks, and the only reason he is good is because of the talent around him and the coach. Wrong! How did it look last year with Teddy Bridgewater replacing Tua? Night and day. Even Tyreek admits Tua threw the ball where it was supposed to me and that he messed up the route. There is a fuller discussion on this someplace else too, and I cannot find it now. But bottom line is, perfect pass exactly where the ball was supposed to be. I hope the national pundits crap on Tua all the way to the SB!

 
Anyone with eyes has seen the deep media narrative the past month of Tyreek for league MVP. Great we know why this is though. It’s just a sham to further **** on Tua by ignoring what’s he’s done for, “Tyreek is just carrying Tua”.

The massive media push for Tyreek MVP is only to not give Tua credit.
 
IDK if I consider this Paulsen chap everyone, but whatever.

I also wouldn't assume Tyreek isn't just being a great teammate running cover for his QB. I have no idea what the play called for, and neither does anyone else that isn't "in house".

Do other's views/opinions really matter that much?

If someone wants to be a moron, or expresses an uninformed, or biased opinion, not sure why ppl take it as a personal affront.
 
There are Tua haters and there are people who actually understand the game of football. I prefer to deal with those who actually understand the game of football and I choose to IGNORE the haters.
 
Man, I can’t imagine how much it would suck to have Tyreek tell you and the world how wrong you are in your tweet about him. Swing and a miss…
 
Tyreek and McD are the guys Tua needed in his corner. Those two won't let the media bring him down. I absolutely love that. We all should be so blessed to have guys like that in our corner
Right. So we'll said and a big reason this Miami team has a real chance. They play as a team. For each other. Definitely this 2023 Miami team is already special, but it has the ability to be top dog at the end.
 
Different folks have different agenda.

There are ppl here who are great Tua supporters that also think Tyreek deserves MVP at this point. There is another thread debating that exact subject. I mean it has been pretty damn impressive, has it not?

I wouldn't lump everyone in together like that.
 
