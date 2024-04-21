 BPA- Are We There, And a Hypothetical | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BPA- Are We There, And a Hypothetical

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
3,156
Age
47
Location
san diego
-Have the Dolphins put themselves in a spot where they can go BPA with their first two picks?

I think give or take close enough, need might over-ride something if their board has a guy rated 91 at a higher position of need, and the BPA is a 93 at a lesser position of need, they might go with the 91. But I think they are at the point where if the higher position of need is an 85, and the BPA is 93, they would take the BPA. Net/net after putting themselves in a really bad spot before FA with the cap jam they were in, they have navigated reasonably smartly and I think with purpose so they don't have gaping holes they are forced to fill in the draft. It seems they kind of did have an actual strategy to plug the holes prior to the draft and put themselves in a spot to go BPA.

-Hypothetical question. Using these players only for illustrative purposes only, it could be player A versus B to take the names and positions out of it. If the Dolphins drafted Graham Barton, and he filled a need at guard (low positional value), and turned out to be a good and productive NFL player, but not elite, while skipping over a guy like Laiatu Latu, who turns out to be an elite edge rusher (high positional value), would Barton still turn out to be a good draft pick in retrospect?

I honestly go back and forth on this. Am curious what other people think? Where I am coming out now, before other thoughts, is Barton would still have been an OK pick. Simply, you can do a lot worse, and draft a bust. At least he was pretty good. You will never be perfect all of the time. If these kinds of mistakes are your worst mistakes, you will still be pretty good.

Thoughts on both issues?
 
Last edited:
I think specifics like that are oversimplifications, unless we had access to all the information, scouting reports, etc as the ones making the decisions.

However, in general, I take the better long-term prospect over a lesser player of "need".
 
I never know if we are there, but I think you should always take who you think is bpa. Unfortunately everyone has different thoughts. Especially when Iggyness is involved. Lol
 
Mach2 said:
I think specifics like that are oversimplifications, unless we had access to all the information, scouting reports, etc as the ones making the decisions.

However, in general, I take the better long-term prospect over a lesser player of "need".
Normally I would agree but I am working on two assumptions.

1. Tua will be signed long term
2. He needs to remain upright and have more than 2.1 seconds to throw
2a. Our running game is deadly when we have some proper lineman..until they get injured.

We will see soon enough which way we go.

Would not surprise me to see us go Edge but even if I could read Grier's mind, not sure I would want to. A bit like knowing what's under the Christmas tree before Christmas 😂
 
Mach2 said:
I think specifics like that are oversimplifications, unless we had access to all the information, scouting reports, etc as the ones making the decisions.

However, in general, I take the better long-term prospect over a lesser player of "need".
thank you for lecturing me again with your first sentence. i feel like i am a wiser and better person. that also had nothing to do whatsoever with the question i asked. the notion of going BPA is based on their view of who the BPA is, so it accounts for all the information you cite. the question was not my view or your view of BPA, it is their view of BPA. the question clearly says "their board." i would hope the dolphins have access to their own scouting reports. but thank you.
 
phinsforlife said:
thank you for lecturing me again with your first sentence. i feel like i am a wiser and better person. that also had nothing to do whatsoever with the question i asked. the notion of going BPA is based on their view of who the BPA is, so it accounts for all the information you cite. the question was not my view or your view of BPA, it is their view of BPA. the question clearly says "their board." i would hope the dolphins have access to their own scouting reports. but thank you.
He wasn’t lecturing. He literally started his reply with “I think.”

He was giving his opinion.
 
The Goat said:
Unless I’m mistaken, Grier has openly stated that they’re going BPA.
i agree. i believe he has said that. but do you believe they are in a position to do it? like i said, i kind of think they are, give or take. also i would discount what grier is saying a bit, because you kind of have to say that. nobody wants to say "we took a player that we don't think is as good as a few players we passed on."
 
The Goat said:
He wasn’t lecturing. He literally started his reply with “I think.”

He was giving his opinion.
no, he told me i was being simplistic. and if you would have seen his prior comments to me you would understand my reaction.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Normally I would agree but I am working on two assumptions.

1. Tua will be signed long term
2. He needs to remain upright and have more than 2.1 seconds to throw
2a. Our running game is deadly when we have some proper lineman..until they get injured.

We will see soon enough which way we go.

Would not surprise me to see us go Edge but even if I could read Grier's mind, not sure I would want to. A bit like knowing what's under the Christmas tree before Christmas 😂
A lot would depend on what they think of our current Oline, expectations of how players have developed, etc.
 
phinsforlife said:
-Have the Dolphins put themselves in a spot where they can go BPA with their first two picks?

I think give or take close enough, need might over-ride something if their board has a guy rated 91 at a higher position of need, and the BPA is a 93 at a lesser position of need, they might go with the 91. But I think they are at the point where if the higher position of need is an 85, and the BPA is 93, they would take the BPA.

-Hypothetical question. Using these players only for illustrative purposes only, it could be player A versus B to take the names out of it. If the Dolphins drafted Graham Barton, and he filled a need at guard (low positional value), and turned out to be a good and productive NFL player, but not elite, while skipping over a guy like Laiatu Latu, who turns out to be an elite edge rusher (high positional value), would Barton still turn out to be a good draft pick in retrospect?

I honestly go back and forth on this. Am curious what other people think? Where I am coming out now, before other thoughts, is Barton would still have been an OK pick. Simply, you can do a lot worse, and draft a bust. At least he was pretty good. You will never be perfect all of the time. If these kinds of mistakes are your worst mistakes, you will still be pretty good.

Thoughts on both issues?
I am of the opinion that positional value could very easily factor into what a team considers as “BPA.”

For example, fifth-year options on EDGE, DT, QB, WR, CB are worth figuring into one’s “BPA” calculations, just because that buys you an extra year on the first contract.
 
phinsforlife said:
i agree. i believe he has said that. but do you believe they are in a position to do it? like i said, i kind of think they are, give or take. also i would discount what grier is saying a bit, because you kind of have to say that. nobody wants to say "we took a player that we don't think is as good as a few players we passed on."
Yes. I believe they’re in a position to do it.
 
The Goat said:
I am of the opinion that positional value could very easily factor into what a team considers as “BPA.”

For example, fifth-year options on EDGE, DT, QB, WR, CB are worth figuring into one’s “BPA” calculations, just because that buys you an extra year on the first contract.
so i disagree. once you are thinking about that stuff, you are back to need, not BPA, in the classical sense
 
phinsforlife said:
no, he told me i was being simplistic. and if you would have seen his prior comments to me you would understand my reaction.
Maybe consider that the prior comments are influencing your reaction.

Mach and I get into it sometimes, but we get over it.












Usually because he realizes I’m right. ;)
 
