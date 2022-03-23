BPA here we come!

jimthefin
With the addition of Armstead, Connor Williams and Cedrick Wilson(plus the two RB's) I think we can really focus on BPA at #29.
OL, WR and RB were the obvious needs and Miami has addressed them all, and quite nicely too.
I am not saying these additions preclude Miami from going OL or WR at #29 but they certainly do not have to reach for either position now.
I am starting to think Nakobe Dean would look really good filling out the LB Corps.
