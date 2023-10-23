 Brad Allen’s crew ladies and gentleman - not a conspiracy that’s what he does | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brad Allen’s crew ladies and gentleman - not a conspiracy that’s what he does

It’s not a conspiracy, it what he does


touchdownwire.usatoday.com

Brad Allen's officiating crew was a one-sided farce in Eagles-Dolphins

Referee Brad Allen’s crew was far from objective in Sunday night’s Eagles-Dolphins game, as the penalties went heavily in Philly’s favor.
Warren Sharp

@SharpFootball
·
Follow
home teams win in 58% of tonight's ref Brad Allen's games & cover 56% ATS since 2016NFL average is 55% win & 49% coverAllen's crews have called an above average rate of penalties on road teams in his career, per @nflrefstats1 tonight?8 penalties (60 yds) on MIA0 on PHI
 
that was a bad look for the league last night.. something has to be done but nothing will happen
 
I can name three times at least there should’ve been flags on them. Two were right in front of a ref. Twitter had examples of threw others. It’s disgusting
 
The refs should be held accountable for their actions. There were obvious calls that didn't get called. Trash work on the refs.
 
