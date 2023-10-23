Brad Allen’s crew ladies and gentleman - not a conspiracy that’s what he does

It’s not a conspiracy, it what he does
home teams win in 58% of tonight's ref Brad Allen's games & cover 56% ATS since 2016NFL average is 55% win & 49% coverAllen's crews have called an above average rate of penalties on road teams in his career, per @nflrefstats1 tonight?8 penalties (60 yds) on MIA0 on PHI
Brad Allen's officiating crew was a one-sided farce in Eagles-Dolphins
Referee Brad Allen’s crew was far from objective in Sunday night’s Eagles-Dolphins game, as the penalties went heavily in Philly’s favor.
