Brad Allens crew (same as Eagles game) strikes again

Campbell does dumb s**t like this all the time. Hard to say if they got screwed on the first two point conversion or not but after the penalty you have to kick it. Awful coaching decision after McCarthy bafflingly gave them more time by throwing the ball on 2nd down the series before. Truly terrible by each head coach and I'd be livid if I were a Lions fan right now.
 
The guy should not have the white hat. He's not a leader. Can't control a game. What the hell was he doing there? 2 Lions OL are standing in front of him while the 3rd guy runs in from the bench. Why do you think those guys are standing next to you, you freaking clown?
 
On the replay you can see the ref look directly at #68 and bob his head showing yes I heard you. Just a terrible call here. The zebras have been god awful this year. The league has to step in an do something fines, suspensions, or whatever it takes to hold them accountable.
 
You can only go on emotion for so long. They will be a one and done and Campbell will be a tight end coach in a few years.
 
If I were writing a script I would say someone couldn't cover a bad debt and is paying it off.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Kick the XP after the penalty. Easy.
If you look at the standings, the game really didn't mean much to Detroit. Odds are they were going to be the 3 seed no matter what. Knowing Campbell, he was using the go for 2 as some sort of motivation or to prove he trusted the offense.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Kick the XP after the penalty. Easy.
I think the issue is that the Lions know they are the #3 seed at worst and will get a home game. So, they wanted the win and weren’t overly concerned the impact of a loss on their positioning. The Eagles face the Cardinals and Giants….chances are the Niners and Eagles wont drop out of the top 2 seeds.
 
