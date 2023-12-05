Brad Allen's Officiating Crew Suspended

srp1979
Super Donator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2010
- Messages
- 1,343
- Reaction score
- 2,448
So apparently, Brad Allen and his officiating crew have been suspended by the NFL for their officiating during the Packers-Chiefs game on Sunday after numerous wrong calls or no calls that likely affected the outcome of the game.
Ironically (or not ironically), this is the same crew that officiated the Dolphins-Eagles game where there were over a dozen missed calls against the Eagles. Some of which would have most certainly affected the outcome of the game like the facemask no call against Wilson or the pass interference no call against Mostert.
Sorry, I'm obviously still reeling over that game.
I'm thinking we can put an *asterisk* by that loss...
Ironically (or not ironically), this is the same crew that officiated the Dolphins-Eagles game where there were over a dozen missed calls against the Eagles. Some of which would have most certainly affected the outcome of the game like the facemask no call against Wilson or the pass interference no call against Mostert.
Sorry, I'm obviously still reeling over that game.
I'm thinking we can put an *asterisk* by that loss...
Referee Brad Allen and his crew suspended and withdraw from officiating NFL upcoming matches after controversial no-call on Patrick Mahomes passâ¦
Referee Brad Allen and his crew suspended and withdraw from officiating NFL upcoming matches after controversial no-call on Patrick Mahomes pass…
newsmous.com
Brad Allen's officiating crew was a one-sided farce in Eagles-Dolphins
Referee Brad Allen’s crew was far from objective in Sunday night’s Eagles-Dolphins game, as the penalties went heavily in Philly’s favor.
touchdownwire.usatoday.com