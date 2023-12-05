 Brad Allen's Officiating Crew Suspended | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brad Allen's Officiating Crew Suspended

So apparently, Brad Allen and his officiating crew have been suspended by the NFL for their officiating during the Packers-Chiefs game on Sunday after numerous wrong calls or no calls that likely affected the outcome of the game.

Ironically (or not ironically), this is the same crew that officiated the Dolphins-Eagles game where there were over a dozen missed calls against the Eagles. Some of which would have most certainly affected the outcome of the game like the facemask no call against Wilson or the pass interference no call against Mostert.

Sorry, I'm obviously still reeling over that game.

I'm thinking we can put an *asterisk* by that loss...

Donald Glover Reaction GIF
 
Seriously doubt the article is factual. Never heard of “Newsmous” and doubt they would be the one breaking it. Also consider that they referred to NFL games as “matches”.
 
So, if Mahomes and the Chiefs get screwed you get suspended, but if the Dolphins get screwed it's business as usual.
 
