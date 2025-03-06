 Bradley Chubb Agrees to Pay Reduction to Stay in Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bradley Chubb Agrees to Pay Reduction to Stay in Miami

Bradley Chubb Agrees to Pay Reduction to Stay in Miami - Miami Dolphins

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz has agreed to reduce Chubb’s base salary to remain with the Miami Dolphins. According to Schultz, Chubb can still earn up to $21 million if incentives are met. Sources: The #Dolphins and 2x Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb have agreed to a reduction in his base...
