Bradley Chubb - Defense

NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking leaderboard: Win rate rankings for 2023 Our win rate metics stack the NFL's best run-blocking, run-stopping, pass-protecting and pass-rushing players and teams.

Hello all,Our Defense has been struggling this year. As for against Buffalo, I am not sure if lack of focus/fight/energy was the main culprit for pretty much the entire team. I know one thing that Buffalo is no way better than us by 28 points so we probably didn't bring the fight/intensity. Just look at the 3 games we played them last year and each could have gone either way. It's not like we don't have top level defensive talent based on pre-season rankings of Defensive talent. Does that mean the current scheme just does not fit the players we have? Anyway, the one player that some of us are questioning is Bradley Chubb so I googled for Pass Rush Win Rate type stats and was surprised to see him as one of the League leaders coming in at #11 per the ESPN link below. Another surprise is that Kendall Lamm is at #2 for OT Pass Block Win Rate! By the way, Wilkins comes in at #20 for DTs. I know he is asking for top 5-10 money from what we heard.