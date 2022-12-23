Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 28,921
- Reaction score
- 28,808
- Location
- Columbus, OH
The Miami Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push.
In six games in Miami, Chubb has generated 2.5 sacks and 12 tackles with 21 total pressures. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with the Dolphins after the trade, knows he can do more.
"I want to be more dominant," Chubb said Thursday, per the team's transcript. "I want to be taking over games more, and that's kind of the reason they brought me here is to do that -- to help this defense take it to the next level. I feel like yeah, we took it up a notch, but there's a whole 'nother level we could take it to, and I want to be the catalyst for that."
Since Chubb joined the Dolphins, Miami has allowed 30-plus points three times (Chicago, San Francisco, Buffalo), including twice during their three-game road losing skid.
Article continues here>>>>> https://www.nfl.com/news/bradley-ch...take-it-to-a-whole-nother-level-down-the-stre
I hope so, the team needs it.