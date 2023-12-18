Bradley Chubb Rebounds from Last Week With Stellar Outing Against the Jets

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,031
- Reaction score
- 2,379
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Bradley Chubb Rebounds from last week with stellar outing against Jets - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins had a horrible meltdown last Monday Night against the Tennessee Titans. There was a lot of frustration and disappointment from fans, especially against the defense giving up 15 points in the last three minutes of the game. The defense has been a bright spot the last couple of...
dolphinstalk.com