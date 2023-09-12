 Bradley Chubb - What a Disappointment | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bradley Chubb - What a Disappointment

I Rewatched the game again and focus on the defense. To be honest, Chubb was a non-factor in run defense and rushing the QB. He was rotating with Ogbah but what I saw was someone getting overpowered, manhandled and completely dominated. He was double team ONE time (picture attached) only during the game so we can't even blame double team on his piss poor performance.

What's wrong with him? Is he dealing with injuries??
 

This was definitely the biggest mistake of the Chris Grier era. Hopefully he can be just average enough to hold down one side while the talent does what it does.
 
I think he’ll end up being an “okay” starter and definitely a huge miss as far as value is concerned.

I think you need to temper down the expectations especially considering the LT he went against is no slouch. Overall, he seems like a 7-9 sack guy, more Ogbah than Phillips.
 
Yep, been saying this since end of last year. He is worthless, Melvin Ingram was better.

No pass rush moves, poor motor, can't set the edge, not that great at tracking down from the back side.

This will be Chris Grier's "igbinoghene" of trades.
 
No surprise. I really could not believe how sluggish he looked last year given what was paid.

I kept telling myself "I'm missing something". There's no way a GM getting paid big money would give up a 1st for what I'm seeing.
 
