Bradley Chubb - What a Disappointment

I Rewatched the game again and focus on the defense. To be honest, Chubb was a non-factor in run defense and rushing the QB. He was rotating with Ogbah but what I saw was someone getting overpowered, manhandled and completely dominated. He was double team ONE time (picture attached) only during the game so we can't even blame double team on his piss poor performance.
What's wrong with him? Is he dealing with injuries??
