Bradley Chubb

MrChadRico said:
Cut. His. Ass.
That's fine with me.

I'm a bit surprised you feel that way, though.

If he's cut, likely with a post June 1st designation, it increases the likelihood that the position will be addressed early in the draft. I thought you were in the "Online or busy" camp.
 
It's just the same old Grier ****, he spent draft picks so he's doubling down on a flawed player.

He just can't grow a pair and move on.

Buckle up folks, Grier about to napalm this franchises future.
 
Mach2 said:
I don't want an edge at #13, you're right, but Chubb is just a broken down player at this stage and we need the cap space.
 
It was very disappointing to me that Chubb never saw the field last year but I'm all for keeping Chubb if he brings his number down, he was playing at an elite level before he got hurt
 
Year older, full season out with injury.

Do the math Chubb
 
if he's broken, post June 1st cut.

if not convert his salary and take the cap space
 
lynx said:
It was very disappointing to me that Chubb never saw the field last year but I'm all for keeping Chubb if he brings his number down, he was playing at an elite level before he got hurt
One game against the Jets (and the worst LT and QB) isn’t quite elite. He very rarely had any impact other than in a game we won 30-0 against said Jets.

And in fact you can directly blame him for losing the Titans game with his boneheaded 4 point (at a minimum) gaffe.
 
