Bradley Chubb

Looks like a resolution is coming soon.
He's just gonna get hurt again.Take a pay cut or restructure or piss off
That's fine with me.Cut. His. Ass.
I don't want an edge at #13, you're right, but Chubb is just a broken down player at this stage and we need the cap space.That's fine with me.
I'm a bit surprised you feel that way, though.
If he's cut, likely with a post June 1st designation, it increases the likelihood that the position will be addressed early in the draft. I thought you were in the "Online or busy" camp.
It was very disappointing to me that Chubb never saw the field last year but I'm all for keeping Chubb if he brings his number down, he was playing at an elite level before he got hurt
Just put of curiosity, what would he command as a FA?Year older, full season out with injury.
Do the math Chubb