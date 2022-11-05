 Bradley Chubb's Cap Hit Breakdown | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bradley Chubb's Cap Hit Breakdown

The Ghost

Stamos
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Which means we have to find a trade partner for Cedrick Wilson in the off season. $7M Guaranteed salary needs to be removed from the books. We may end up eating part of that salary and selling the rest off.

Realistically we need to get him "stats" so we can make that a possibility.

Jerome Baker = $3.8M in savings, I'm cutting him. He's just not worth squat. I know he has 3 fans remaining on this site who think he's capable of something other than breaking up passes with the back of his head.

Looking at this salary cap moving forward, its pretty obvious we're going to be targeting a CB with our top pick this year.

Also wondering how this effect's Christian Wilkins potential extension, who I still struggle with grasping his full value. I am not convinced he's a critical long term piece. Wouldn't shock me if the FO considers him a potential trade piece come April, should they want to do something in the draft they currently can't.

The thinking there is you can wipe out his 10.7M (5th year option) salary and possibly get back into the late first round.

Wilkins, like Mike Gesicki, is a player I love on his rookie contract but the extension becomes problematic. Wilkins has a lot more value obviously.

The Chubb contract is going to make all other contracts tougher. Keep that in mind when calling me crazy.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
The unknown piece to any and all Miami Dolphin moves this coming season is how much is the cap going to go up? The new NFL Sunday Ticket deal starting next year has not been announced and that is going to be a huge, huge deal. Possibly a $3 Billion dollar deal or more. Right now Over the cap is showing a $17 million bump.

:ffic:
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Joined
Jul 18, 2010
If you cut Baker and Bryon Jones as a post June 1st designation, that's basically 23 million right there
 
The Ghost

Stamos
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Fin Fan in Cali said:
The unknown piece to any and all Miami Dolphin moves this coming season is how much is the cap going to go up? The new NFL Sunday Ticket deal starting next year has not been announced and that is going to be a huge, huge deal. Possibly a $3 Billion dollar deal or more.:ffic:
The more it goes up, the better for us, given the position we are currently in.

We are the team players want to join.

We are the city players want to live in.
 
