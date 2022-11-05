Bradley Chubb's Cap Hit Breakdown

Which means we have to find a trade partner for Cedrick Wilson in the off season. $7M Guaranteed salary needs to be removed from the books. We may end up eating part of that salary and selling the rest off.



Realistically we need to get him "stats" so we can make that a possibility.



Jerome Baker = $3.8M in savings, I'm cutting him. He's just not worth squat. I know he has 3 fans remaining on this site who think he's capable of something other than breaking up passes with the back of his head.



Looking at this salary cap moving forward, its pretty obvious we're going to be targeting a CB with our top pick this year.



Also wondering how this effect's Christian Wilkins potential extension, who I still struggle with grasping his full value. I am not convinced he's a critical long term piece. Wouldn't shock me if the FO considers him a potential trade piece come April, should they want to do something in the draft they currently can't.



The thinking there is you can wipe out his 10.7M (5th year option) salary and possibly get back into the late first round.



Wilkins, like Mike Gesicki, is a player I love on his rookie contract but the extension becomes problematic. Wilkins has a lot more value obviously.



The Chubb contract is going to make all other contracts tougher. Keep that in mind when calling me crazy.