I really doubt it had to do with Fitz and the Dolphins, but it just goes to show how far some people in the media will bend to try to make something that looks or sound bad somehow envole the Dolphins. There are several teams that Brady was actually in talks with that Brady could have been referring to, for example the Broncos and Drew Lock. I doubt Miami even had the money to address their needs and sign Brady. Brady wouldn't be pushing hard to join a 4 win team that wouldn't have had much cap room to make a sudden turn around.