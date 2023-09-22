Brady Interview with Patrick Bet-David

PhinFan1968
I watched this today, just to see what he had to say. I never paid any attention to Brady over his career outside his games with the Dolphins. This was pretty eye-opening to me about who Brady is, it gave me some respect for him outside his accomplishments. Still hate the Patriots and will, for life, but I thought this was a very good interview and I liked a lot of what he had to say...some of which applies to Tua and his journey, progressing through challenges, overcoming being looked at as less-than, motivation, etc.
Decent view if you have the time and not otherwise engaged.
