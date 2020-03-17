Brady is Leaving!!!!

I wouldn’t be Surprised to see Detroit trade there number 3 pick to Patriots, And them take Tua or Herbert right in front of us. Patricia doing Belichick a solid.
 
Can you guys shut up and not jinx this? Knowing how unfair the NFL is they will end up drafting a Patrick Mahomes type. Just don't celebrate until we see them on the field playing like garbage.
 
