Twenty years of torture. Brady is leaving the Pats!!!! Breaking News!!!!
The Pats will find a way to stay relevant as long as they have Palpatine
He has never won without Brady, and no QB plan in place.
Could see Teddy winning plenty of games in NE
Bradys a free agent no need to trade anythingI wouldn’t be Surprised to see Detroit trade there number 3 pick to Patriots, And them take Tua or Herbert right in front of us. Patricia doing Belichick a solid.
Could see Teddy winning plenty of games in NE
This doesn't help
We are celebrating Brady leaving not what they'll do in the future.Can you guys shut up and not jinx this? Knowing how unfair the NFL is they will end up drafting a Patrick Mahomes type. Just don't celebrate until we see them on the field playing like garbage.