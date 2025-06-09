 Brady vs Ex Dolphin Welker - Good Pass/Bad Pass, Who Gets The Blame? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brady vs Ex Dolphin Welker - Good Pass/Bad Pass, Who Gets The Blame?

Start here, with this headline, Welker costs the Pats a super bowl: https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/...-the-patriots-a-super-bowl-title/81224353007/

Here is the actual play in the link below. Yes he could have caught the ball, but in my view, what a terrible pass. Wide open, no pressure in Brady's face, and he puts it behind him and airmails it as well. To me it also doesn't look like the ball needed to be put high or behind Welker to avoid the defense, in fact, if anything the opposite - it should have just been fired right into his chest.

From my perspective, there is a chicken and an egg here, and it started with the poor throw. It would be one thing if pressure in Brady's face, but this was quite another thing.

After the fact, Welker seemingly got all the blame for this one. In part because Brady was the chosen one. Brady, who had all the fame and fortune and money in the world already at that point, didn't even stick up for Welker, and take primary blame, which I found gutless. It wasn't long after that, Welker was out in New England.

Very bad throw. Brady made Welker have to jump and spin around in mid-air. It could have been caught, but the throw made it a very difficult catch. Welker was known for his great hands, so people excusing Brady here are just fellating him. 😂
 
Should have been caught, no question. However Welker by his jump thought the ball was going to the inside, or right on him. The ball is slightly outside, which makes Welker have to twist back....and thus a tougher catch. However, he clearly gets both hands firmly on it. I am going 70% Welker/30% Brady.
 
I have said for years.....Welker was wide open, as good as Welker was, Brady was considered as the GOAT and I expect the GOAT to make a better throw more than I expect Welker to make that catch, which was not an easy catch to make.
 
