Brady vs Ex Dolphin Welker - Good Pass/Bad Pass, Who Gets The Blame?

Start here, with this headline, Welker costs the Pats a super bowl: https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/...-the-patriots-a-super-bowl-title/81224353007/
Here is the actual play in the link below. Yes he could have caught the ball, but in my view, what a terrible pass. Wide open, no pressure in Brady's face, and he puts it behind him and airmails it as well. To me it also doesn't look like the ball needed to be put high or behind Welker to avoid the defense, in fact, if anything the opposite - it should have just been fired right into his chest.
From my perspective, there is a chicken and an egg here, and it started with the poor throw. It would be one thing if pressure in Brady's face, but this was quite another thing.
After the fact, Welker seemingly got all the blame for this one. In part because Brady was the chosen one. Brady, who had all the fame and fortune and money in the world already at that point, didn't even stick up for Welker, and take primary blame, which I found gutless. It wasn't long after that, Welker was out in New England.
How do you slice the blame pie between Brady and Welker on this one? Even though it says video unavailable, click through to You Tube:
Last edited: