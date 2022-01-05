 Brand new field for our Season Finale (Aqua Throwbacks hopefully) and my Avatar logo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Might be the wrong thread, but does a Miami win help any other team besides Buffalo?
Yes, for Ravens we need to lose. If the Colts lose then they need us to win.

Baltimore Ravens (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
  1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie
Buffalo Bills (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
  1. BUF win OR
  2. NE loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NE tie
Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)


Cincinnati clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
  2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win
Indianapolis Colts (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
  1. IND win or tie OR
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win
Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss


Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:
  1. LV win OR
  2. LV tie + IND loss OR
  3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
1. LAC win or tie

New England Patriots (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:


  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + BUF loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
  1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie
Tennessee Titans (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:


  1. TEN win OR
  2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
  3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win
 
