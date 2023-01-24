 BRANDON Jones Rehab Going Well | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BRANDON Jones Rehab Going Well

D

Demp444

Club Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2009
Messages
490
Reaction score
1,537
Glad his rehab is going well!! Kind of off topic, but if we do bring in Fangio or Fangio lite (Desai) what happens to Brandon Jones next season? The defense they would bring in use the safety position differently, and I am not sure they would view Brandon as good enough in coverage to be a starter at one of the safety positions. As a hybrid SS/LB to blitz and primarily play in the box sure, but that's more of a role player. Not slighting Brandon at all... love him as a player.. I am just pointing out what a change in defense could mean for him.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
21,714
Reaction score
66,388
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
Demp444 said:
Glad his rehab is going well!! Kind of off topic, but if we do bring in Fangio or Fangio lite (Desai) what happens to Brandon Jones next season? The defense they would bring in use the safety position differently, and I am not sure they would view Brandon as good enough in coverage to be a starter at one of the safety positions. As a hybrid SS/LB to blitz and primarily play in the box sure, but that's more of a role player. Not slighting Brandon at all... love him as a player.. I am just pointing out what a change in defense could mean for him.
Click to expand...
Great interesting take Demp. Something for those more knowledgable than me scheme-wise to comment on.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
8,299
Reaction score
4,482
Location
Narnia
Good news on Brandon. He was missed. Shame Byron Jones hasnt shown the same positivity and connection with the fans and team.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,491
Reaction score
30,222
Age
70
Location
Miami
He is one of the players who has vastly improved his play since coming into the league. He is excellent as a pass rusher when they blitz the safety and his coverage skills and tacking have gotten better every year.

Hopefully he is ready to play by the time the regular season begins.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,832
Reaction score
18,396
Location
NJ
Fin-Loco said:
Not Byron. BRANDON. Dare I say Let's Go Brandon from this aspect?

Click to expand...


Glad to see there was one DB named Jones that cared more about football and his teammates over stealing money 💰 from Miami.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom