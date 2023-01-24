BRANDON Jones Rehab Going Well

Glad his rehab is going well!! Kind of off topic, but if we do bring in Fangio or Fangio lite (Desai) what happens to Brandon Jones next season? The defense they would bring in use the safety position differently, and I am not sure they would view Brandon as good enough in coverage to be a starter at one of the safety positions. As a hybrid SS/LB to blitz and primarily play in the box sure, but that's more of a role player. Not slighting Brandon at all... love him as a player.. I am just pointing out what a change in defense could mean for him.