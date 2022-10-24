 Brandon Jones to IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brandon Jones to IR

SQuinn17 said:
I'm sick of Byron Jones and Austin Jackson.
Click to expand...
Austin Jackson apparently had a legit high ankle sprain. I don't think people fully appreciate the difference between high ankle sprains and the run of the mill ankle sprain but its a really unpleasant thing and I imagine it's vastly harder for the big guys to deal with than the lean ones.
 
Hope Grier can swing something before the trade deadline. William Jackson III would be nice.
 
dolfan91 said:

While nothing has been disclosed about the type of injury, it doesn't seem to look too good for a return, this season. Let's hope for the best.

Click to expand...
Really bad news but we are lucky to have Rowe. He'll keep us competitive and is probably better in coverage than Jones at safety. We are lucky that Iggy and McKinley III seem to be stepping up. Kohou is the guy that is really giving us a chance though and we need him on the field more than any of our missing DB's. If we could get Byron Jones back it could provide a huge boost to our defense.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
Really bad news but we are lucky to have Rowe. He'll keep us competitive and is probably better in coverage than Jones at safety. We are lucky that Iggy and McKinley III seem to be stepping up. Kohou is the guy that is really giving us a chance though and we need him on the field more than any of our missing DB's. If we could get Byron Jones back it could provide a huge boost to our defense.
Click to expand...
For me, it's a huge assumption that he will return to form if/when he does come back. If that type of player loses even a half step, or any change of direction ability whatsoever, he is likely done as a high level, starting quality player.

Could we use the Byron of the past? Absolutely. I just don't have high confidence that will be the case.
 
