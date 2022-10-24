Brandon Jones to IR

dolfan91
Like getting the info....... the info itself, not so much.......
While nothing has been disclosed about the type of injury, it doesn't seem to look too good for a return, this season. Let's hope for the best.
View attachment 121139
i mean who cares at this point. even if they put him out there its not like he would play well.Time for Byron to shit or get off the pot he’s killing us
Austin Jackson apparently had a legit high ankle sprain. I don't think people fully appreciate the difference between high ankle sprains and the run of the mill ankle sprain but its a really unpleasant thing and I imagine it's vastly harder for the big guys to deal with than the lean ones.I'm sick of Byron Jones and Austin Jackson.
DB a bigger priority than the O-line right nowWe expected something like this. Got to wonder what will the phins do? trade for someone? sign a veteran? Still might need some Oline help along the way too just as backup.
Really bad news but we are lucky to have Rowe. He'll keep us competitive and is probably better in coverage than Jones at safety. We are lucky that Iggy and McKinley III seem to be stepping up. Kohou is the guy that is really giving us a chance though and we need him on the field more than any of our missing DB's. If we could get Byron Jones back it could provide a huge boost to our defense.
For me, it's a huge assumption that he will return to form if/when he does come back. If that type of player loses even a half step, or any change of direction ability whatsoever, he is likely done as a high level, starting quality player.Really bad news but we are lucky to have Rowe. He'll keep us competitive and is probably better in coverage than Jones at safety. We are lucky that Iggy and McKinley III seem to be stepping up. Kohou is the guy that is really giving us a chance though and we need him on the field more than any of our missing DB's. If we could get Byron Jones back it could provide a huge boost to our defense.