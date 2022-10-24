Brandon Jones to IR

dolfan91 said:

While nothing has been disclosed about the type of injury, it doesn't seem to look too good for a return, this season. Let's hope for the best.



View attachment 121139 While nothing has been disclosed about the type of injury, it doesn't seem to look too good for a return, this season. Let's hope for the best. Click to expand...

Really bad news but we are lucky to have Rowe. He'll keep us competitive and is probably better in coverage than Jones at safety. We are lucky that Iggy and McKinley III seem to be stepping up. Kohou is the guy that is really giving us a chance though and we need him on the field more than any of our missing DB's. If we could get Byron Jones back it could provide a huge boost to our defense.