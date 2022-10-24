 Brandon Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brandon Jones

tzjombie

tzjombie

If Brandon Jones is lost for the year (which seems likely), that is a huge loss for the dolphins. Leading tackler and one of the fins more physical players. Secondary is decimated.
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

We need some help in that department. Maybe the Commanders CB who’s requested a trade?

We could then ask Rowe to fill the safety role.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Do we know the injury? Hopefully, not lost for the year and he comes back soon.
 
Danny

Danny

Amazing how sometimes you get all the injuries at the same position ....this year it's been the DB's
 
yeah it hasn’t been just the DB's but man, how many DB's do we have left that have not been injured yet?
 
F

fish_fan

Hopefully it was a very painful but a quick healing injury.

Mike Williams, WR for Chargers looked broken getting off the field yesterday afternoon as well but now they are thinking its just a bad sprain.

Fingers crossed for something similar here.
 
