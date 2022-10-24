Brandon Jones

Gotta say do the math, he looked doneDo we know the injury? Hopefully, not lost for the year and he comes back soon.
You know who I thought played well was Duke RielyHe’s made so many plays as a blitzer and our DL and LBs are atrocious groups that need complete make overs. This one stings.
And QBsAmazing how sometimes you get all the injuries at the same position ....this year it's been the DB's
DBs seeing the worst of it, but the team has been decimated by injuries across the board.Amazing how sometimes you get all the injuries at the same position ....this year it's been the DB’s
Gotta say do the math, he looked done
A few years ago it was WRsAmazing how sometimes you get all the injuries at the same position ....this year it's been the DB's