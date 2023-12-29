Why are we not talking about Brandon Jones and his play the last couple of games? When we think of the Miami Dolphins secondary, Brandon Jones' name doesn't come up much but maybe it's time that it should. Jones hasn't been as consistent as m

When we think of the Miami Dolphins secondary, Brandon Jones' name doesn't come up much but maybe it's time that it should.Jones hasn't been as consistent as many fans might want but his last two games have been good and he has made a big impact in the turnover department.Two weeks ago against the Jets, Jones had his first two-interception game, in fact, his two INTs doubled his career total. Last week against Dallas, his quick thinking recovered the Dak Prescott fumble on the one-yard line.Is Jones the recipient of good fortune and blind luck or is there something more to this system that fits his abilities more?Jones has played in every game this year and has been forced to start due to injuries to Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott. He has played well. Last week he logged in 9 combined tackles and against the Jets, he logged five.With two games to go, Jones has 6 starts in 2023 which is one shy of last year but off the 13 he started in 2021. Statistically, he is consistent with his previous numbers vs. the number of games started/played.Jones isn't going to win any mid-week awards but his play the last two weeks can't be summarily dismissed either. He has stepped up and his ability to be in the right place at the right time has been fortuitous. Miami will eventually get Holland back and Jones' reps will decrease when that happens but for now, he has done a pretty good job to hold down the deep secondary.