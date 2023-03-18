Brandon Shell to Buffalo?

DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Buffalo Bills Interested in Dolphins OT Brandon Shell - Miami Dolphins
Brandon Shell started 11 games for the Miami Dolphins last season at right tackle and did an admirable job. He is currently a free agent, and many believe if Miami is unable to land a right tackle to compete with Austin Jackson this upcoming season for the starting position, that Chris Grier...
dolphinstalk.com