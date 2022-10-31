Brandon Shell

TraderJoe
I didn’t get to watch as closely as I normally would but overall it looked like Shell handled himself well yesterday.
Jackson & Eich should be back-ups this year, then off the team next year.
Those two guys just aren't talented enough...
Was just going to post this!Eichenberg’s injury actually creates a natural opportunity for us to insert Jackson at LG if we think he’s sufficiently schooled there. But our scheme isn’t so simple, and my understanding is Jackson has practiced exclusively at RT under McDaniel. Not sure what we’ll choose to do, but having too many starting tackles is a good problem to have.