Brandon Shell

Eichenberg’s injury actually creates a natural opportunity for us to insert Jackson at LG if we think he’s sufficiently schooled there. But our scheme isn’t so simple, and my understanding is Jackson has practiced exclusively at RT under McDaniel. Not sure what we’ll choose to do, but having too many starting tackles is a good problem to have.
 
Armstead - Jackson - Williams - Hunt - Shell

Eichenberg is probably out for a while. And even if he wasn’t, I’d still go with the above group once Austin Jackson returns.
 
Shell’s abilities haven’t been as much as an issue as him staying healthy. Here’s to hoping the bug continues to miss him.
 
The problem is no one seems to know when or if Jackson will return this year. I thought he and Byron Jones both would be back after 4 weeks on IR but both of them have had trouble overcoming their ankle injuries.
 
Shell has been solid and I couldn’t be happier with him. Having said that, I would like to see his run block grade. It looked to me like we had much more trouble running to the right.

I’d keep Jones at LG unless there’s a huge problem. Jackson had way too many breakdowns at guard last year. We can’t have up the middle rush flattening Tua. He practiced in camp at tackle not guard. It doesn’t seem like a good recipe unless we have an emergency.
 
Jackson & Eich should be back-ups this year, then off the team next year.

Those two guys just aren't talented enough...
 
The problem with slotting AJ in at LG is that sure he has experience there, bu it was BAD experience.

He was awful at LG last year and actually looked pretty good at RT before his injury.

What the team needs to do is find a real C and put Williams at LG where he belongs.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Eichenberg’s injury actually creates a natural opportunity for us to insert Jackson at LG if we think he’s sufficiently schooled there. But our scheme isn’t so simple, and my understanding is Jackson has practiced exclusively at RT under McDaniel. Not sure what we’ll choose to do, but having too many starting tackles is a good problem to have.
Was just going to post this!
 
