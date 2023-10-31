 Braxton Berrios Loving His Head Coach. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Braxton Berrios Loving His Head Coach.

I think that maybe Berrios and Mike White were just hamming it up. "He's so good looking" was the giveaway. They knew that they were miked up and this was for a little bit of amusement.
 
Yea but what I like is how much the team likes McDaniel. They are having fun and enjoy playing for him.
 
Imagine if they were mic'd up with Flores at their HC.

White: "What'd you do to piss off coach today?"

Berrios: "I said hi to him while walking in the hallway. You?"

White: "My handshake wasn't firm enough."
 
I like Berrios. I am not so sure he’ll be back next year, definitely not at $3.5M.

Guys should be lining up to play with Tua from here on out.
 
Sounded staged to me - sounded like they knew it was going to a sound bite someday

I like Berrios. I am not so sure he’ll be back next year, definitely not at $3.5M.

Guys should be lining up to play with Tua from here on out.
His lil bro should be coming out soon. Has been respectable at Maryland. No idea if he's an nfl prospect at all though. Would be a cool story if we brought him in as a camp arm.
 
