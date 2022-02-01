 Break From Coach Search - Shula Memories | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Break From Coach Search - Shula Memories

Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Support Our QB
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2010
Messages
1,922
Reaction score
3,618
Location
Almost Heaven
This thread doesn’t care who you want to be the next Dolphins’ Head Coach.

It only wants you to share your favorite Mr. 347 memory and favorite picture of The Don.

In this one you can see that this man was going to win more football games than anyone else.


BEB8F64B-7BDB-436C-B7AC-FF69320F888C.jpeg


My best memory of the Man was the 22oz. Dry-Aged Ribeye I ate at his restaurant near DC. Think it’s closed now, but I thought about and thanked Coach with every bite. I cannot eat a steak without comparing it the GOAT steak and thinking of the GOAT coach.

8F36257B-80CF-4913-AE09-51328B0C8162.jpeg


What are yours?
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
10,572
Reaction score
20,136
Location
The Left Coast
Arnsparger smoking on the sidelines. Classic!
I'll never forget flying up to Seattle in '92 when I lived in SoCal to meet up with my Dad for his birthday and watching Miami beat Seattle 19-17. Pop was a big Shula fan and I know it meant a lot to see him coach in person. Sister and bro in law were Hawks season ticket holders then. Was nice to see us win that game, lol.
 
Last edited:
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
755
Reaction score
2,817
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
For me it was simply getting his autograph when I was in High School and him saying a few words to me. He had retired by that point, but the fire was still in his eyes. A true lover of the sport.

Great man and the greatest coach this team will ever have, period. Miss him all the time.
 
