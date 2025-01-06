Yeah, it’s a bit overdue.



Like most of you, I swear em off this time of year, only to get pumped up in September.



The first game against the Jags concerned me a lot. Looks like that concern was well founded.



This is the first time in 49 years of being a Dolphins fan that I can’t see a way out of this mess, can’t see anything positive. Same staff, players do what they want, no discipline. Was it 10 years ago we had some hotrod WR from the Steelers? Can’t recall his name.



Yeah, he also quit last game of that season. Just plain quit. Wouldn’t go in.



And it still happens here.



And since we’re keeping the HC and GM, it’ll continue.



Boxed up the jerseys and hats. That really sucked, because my colors have names like Marino, Csonka, Strock, Fernandez, Den Herder, Morrall…..



You know, the greats.



I feel bad for you younger guys. You never got to see us be great. You just hear the stories.



I’ll always be a fan, probably (foolishly) be back next fall for year 50. But right now, it’s break time. I deserve it.



We all deserve better.