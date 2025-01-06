 Break time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Break time

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,707
Reaction score
3,434
Location
Northwest Iowa
Yeah, it’s a bit overdue.

Like most of you, I swear em off this time of year, only to get pumped up in September.

The first game against the Jags concerned me a lot. Looks like that concern was well founded.

This is the first time in 49 years of being a Dolphins fan that I can’t see a way out of this mess, can’t see anything positive. Same staff, players do what they want, no discipline. Was it 10 years ago we had some hotrod WR from the Steelers? Can’t recall his name.

Yeah, he also quit last game of that season. Just plain quit. Wouldn’t go in.

And it still happens here.

And since we’re keeping the HC and GM, it’ll continue.

Boxed up the jerseys and hats. That really sucked, because my colors have names like Marino, Csonka, Strock, Fernandez, Den Herder, Morrall…..

You know, the greats.

I feel bad for you younger guys. You never got to see us be great. You just hear the stories.

I’ll always be a fan, probably (foolishly) be back next fall for year 50. But right now, it’s break time. I deserve it.

We all deserve better.
 
multistage said:
Yeah, it’s a bit overdue.

Like most of you, I swear em off this time of year, only to get pumped up in September.

The first game against the Jags concerned me a lot. Looks like that concern was well founded.

This is the first time in 49 years of being a Dolphins fan that I can’t see a way out of this mess, can’t see anything positive. Same staff, players do what they want, no discipline. Was it 10 years ago we had some hotrod WR from the Steelers? Can’t recall his name.

Yeah, he also quit last game of that season. Just plain quit. Wouldn’t go in.

And it still happens here.

And since we’re keeping the HC and GM, it’ll continue.

Boxed up the jerseys and hats. That really sucked, because my colors have names like Marino, Csonka, Strock, Fernandez, Den Herder, Morrall…..

You know, the greats.

I feel bad for you younger guys. You never got to see us be great. You just hear the stories.

I’ll always be a fan, probably (foolishly) be back next fall for year 50. But right now, it’s break time. I deserve it.

We all deserve better.
Click to expand...
To have hope, you have to be thinking 2026 and beyond. What Ross just did ruined at least next season.

Every move Grier makes will be like watching a blind man try to drive a car in 5 o'clock traffic in midtown Manhattan.

blind GIF


Just hope he doesn't ruin the team too far into the future.
 
multistage said:
Yeah, it’s a bit overdue.

Like most of you, I swear em off this time of year, only to get pumped up in September.

The first game against the Jags concerned me a lot. Looks like that concern was well founded.

This is the first time in 49 years of being a Dolphins fan that I can’t see a way out of this mess, can’t see anything positive. Same staff, players do what they want, no discipline. Was it 10 years ago we had some hotrod WR from the Steelers? Can’t recall his name.

Yeah, he also quit last game of that season. Just plain quit. Wouldn’t go in.

And it still happens here.

And since we’re keeping the HC and GM, it’ll continue.

Boxed up the jerseys and hats. That really sucked, because my colors have names like Marino, Csonka, Strock, Fernandez, Den Herder, Morrall…..

You know, the greats.

I feel bad for you younger guys. You never got to see us be great. You just hear the stories.

I’ll always be a fan, probably (foolishly) be back next fall for year 50. But right now, it’s break time. I deserve it.

We all deserve better.
Click to expand...
This is not that "uncommon" a situation in the NFL.

A big part of that is the increasing number of players coming into the NFL who lack any maturity at all.

Another part is coaching skill sets that ignore any form of management skill in terms of dealing with their personnel.

My cure, make sure the coach is paid twice as much as any player on the team.

Simple, but effective!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom