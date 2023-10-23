Breakdown of missed calls from MIA-PHI game

By my count, the officials cost Miami in the neighborhood of 13-21 points.
I believe the Wilkins missed roughing call would have resulted in a punt. Instead, that lead to an Eagles touchdown.
The missed face mask would have put Miami in the redzone. Meaning, most likely 3-7 points for the Dolphins.
I know on the next play, Miami got the pick 6, but maybe that happens anyway. In other words, it doesn't take away from an obvious missed call.
If the officials called the PI, that would have negated the interception giving Miami a first down at the one-yard line.
Really, an absolutely poor job by the officials.