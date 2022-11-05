 Breakdown of Tua vs Lions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breakdown of Tua vs Lions

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Apologies if this has been posted already.


Take aways for me:

1. Tua's footwork and release are insanely quick.
2. The play design is getting guys open and the option routes mean that 'correct' guesses by the defense are still wrong. How unfair is it that if the safety stays back, Hill stops his route and if the comes up, Hill runs past him? When have we ever seen this with the Dolphins?
3. Waddle falls down after catching the ball too much (still love him as a receiver so don't go nuts).
4. Pass protection was pretty damn good.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Waddle definitely does that Hartline act where he falls to the ground after every catch
 
N

NYPhinzFan

EasyRider said:
Waddle definitely does that Hartline act where he falls to the ground after every catch
Click to expand...
I'm not mad at it. Waddle is not a big guy, if he doesn't feel YAC isn't there for him he hits the deck. But I don't want to lose him trying to get YAC anyway. Hartline on the other hand wasn't a small guy, he just had awkward balance issues.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

I'm okay with Waddle dropping after most catches to preserve his health....I mean he's usually catching the ball 15-20 yards down field, so it's usually a first down anyway. Stay healthy Waddle!!
 
