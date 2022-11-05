Breakdown of Tua vs Lions

Apologies if this has been posted already.





Take aways for me:



1. Tua's footwork and release are insanely quick.

2. The play design is getting guys open and the option routes mean that 'correct' guesses by the defense are still wrong. How unfair is it that if the safety stays back, Hill stops his route and if the comes up, Hill runs past him? When have we ever seen this with the Dolphins?

3. Waddle falls down after catching the ball too much (still love him as a receiver so don't go nuts).

4. Pass protection was pretty damn good.