Breaking Down the Christmas Eve Roster Moves

Even though Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland will be back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Miami Dolphins have decided to once again use veteran Tommylee Lewis as their return specialist for the game at the Superdome.In one of the four moves the team announced Friday afternoon, the Dolphins elevated Lewis from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.The Dolphins did the same with center Cameron Tom, while activating running back Gerrid Doaks off the COVID-19 list and restoring him to the practice squad and also signing center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.Doaks being taken off the COVID-19 list obviously is good news, but it comes at a time when the Dolphins actually have an overabundance of running backs with four on the active roster along with Malcolm Brown having been designated to return and ready to be activated off IR.So Doaks making his NFL regular season debut still might have to wait.